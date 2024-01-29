Woman stabbed multiple times at Fresno park. She went to McDonald’s for help, police say
Police are investigating a stabbing just before Monday afternoon that took place at a park in Fresno.
Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the incident happened at Dickey Playground, located at 50 N Calaveras Street, when the woman walked to the park to meet with two people that she knew.
Soon, one of the women allegedly attacked the victim with a knife or an object and stabbed her multiple times, including her back, wrist and a cut on the bridge of her nose, Vega said.
The victim in her 30s walked to McDonald’s for help.
She was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The motive for the stabbing is not known. Officers are looking for the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.