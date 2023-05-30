Woman stabbed in the neck at famous SF Chinatown bakery

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while working at a popular bakery in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

The incident, which left community members in shock, occurred at AA Bakery & Cafe in the 1000 block of Stockton Street at around 9:50 a.m. on Monday.

The assailant, described as an Asian man wearing gray and white clothing, used a knife that measured between 5 and 6 inches to stab the worker out of the blue, witness and community leader Ding Lee told the San Francisco Standard.

The victim then ran out of the cafe and fell to the ground, while the suspect casually walked away, Lee added.

The woman was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Reports say a possible suspect has been detained in connection with the incident.

However, police have not confirmed an arrest or motive.

AA Bakery, a well-known spot in the neighborhood, reopened later that afternoon.

“It's one of the go-to stops in Chinatown. It's actually one of the go-to bakeries in all of San Francisco,” Lily Ho of the Delta Chinatown Initiative told ABC7 News.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with “SFPD.”

