Woman stabbed in neck; Vancouver police arrest suspect

Jun. 12—A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly approached a woman from behind and stabbed her in the neck, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Hunter Levi, 20, fled Retriever Towing in the 6600 block of East 18th Street around 2 p.m. on Friday after stabbing an employee, according to a police news release. Police, a K-9 and drones from the Vancouver Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff's Office searched the area for Levi. He discarded layers of clothing and hid in nearby businesses, police say, before they pursued him on foot near Burton Road and East 18th Street. Hunter was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail, accused of burglary and attempted murder.

When the employee called to report she had been attacked, she said she couldn't feel anything in her neck, according to police. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, the release states.

During the chase, an officer suffered a minor injury, the news release states.

Police state Levi was seen on video stabbing the woman. The public also gave police video and information.