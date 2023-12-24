Woman stabbed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was stabbed in Northeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon.
Police said that at about 2:15 p.m., they responded to the 400 block of 55th Street, Northeast, for the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed.
She was unconscious but breathing.
