Woman stabbed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was stabbed in Northeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that at about 2:15 p.m., they responded to the 400 block of 55th Street, Northeast, for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed.

She was unconscious but breathing.

