Woman stabbed over 30 times; family says she was trying to break up with boyfriend

A family feels like they are in a horror movie after an attacker stabbed their loved one more than 30 times.

Jocelyn House’s family has been at her side at the hospital since she was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

House’s older sister, Joleisha House, said Jocelyn was trying to break up with her boyfriend Javon Owensby when he attacked her.

Jocelyn ended up with stab wounds to her neck, head, back, and hands, according to court documents.

Owensby turned himself in on Monday.

