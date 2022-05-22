Woman is stabbed, raped during incident in Lacey apartment Saturday night

A 33-year-old man was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of multiple crimes after he held a woman against her will in an apartment in Lacey, according to police.

Thurston County Jail information shows the man was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault/domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping/domestic violence and first-degree rape.

Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 8500 block of Litt Drive Southeast about 10 p.m., Sgt. Shannon Barnes said Sunday. Litt Drive is south of Martin Way and east of Marvin Road.

The man and an adult woman — her age wasn’t immediately available — were in the apartment when the man forced her to stay and wouldn’t let her leave. During that dispute, the woman was assaulted, including with a weapon thought to be a knife. The woman suffered stab wounds to her leg and shoulder area, Barnes said.

After the man fell asleep, the woman escaped the apartment and sought help, she said. The man was arrested about 1 a.m. Sunday, jail information shows.

The woman’s injuries were treated at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.