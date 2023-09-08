Woman stabbed at Red Lobster in West Hills

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at a Red Lobster in West Hills on Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 22800 block of Vanowen Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Arriving officers found a woman in her 60s with stab wounds at the restaurant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman appeared to be conscious and was transported to a local hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed as a Red Lobster in West Hills on Sept. 7, 2023. (TNLA)

About a half mile away, an ambulance was also requested for the alleged suspect, a 36-year-old man, on the 6900 block of McLaren Avenue.

The man was found with lacerations to the forehead.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing or whether the man and woman knew each other. Details remain limited as the incident remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

