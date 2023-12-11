Woman who stabbed Rockford man to death did so in self-defense, authorities say

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office said a woman who stabbed a man to death did so in self-defense.

The fatal stabbing happened in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue in June 2023.

Authorities said they were called to the home for a domestic battery. When officers arrived, they found Roger Penie suffering from a stab wound.

Penie was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said Penie was stabbed after getting into an argument with a woman he had a relationship with. Police said the woman was hit multiple times and dragged across the home by her hair prior to the stabbing.

A few days later when police met with the woman, the woman was bruised and had scratches over her body, according to authorities.

The state's attorney's office said Penie had a history of domestic battery with the woman before the fatal stabbing.

"Illinois law provides that a person is justified in the use of force when and to the extent that she reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend herself or another against the imminent use of unlawful force," the state's attorney's office said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford woman cleared of charges in fatal stabbing, authorities say