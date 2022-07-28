Woman stabbed, seriously injured, after fight in Manchester park

A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed during an altercation in a New Hampshire park on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to Manchester Police, a fight broke out between two women at Bronstein Park just before 3:00 p.m. What allegedly started as an argument quickly turned violent when Robin Campbell, 52, of Manchester, pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim multiple times, law enforcement officials say.

The victim was transported to Elliot Hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries. Campbell also suffered a forehead laceration during the fight.

Campbell is charged with first degree assault and was arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

No further information was released.

