Woman stabbed shows up at hospital in Fresno. What police know about the crime

Fresno Police detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday night just west of Highway 99, the victim a woman in her early 20s.

Officers were in the area on an unrelated disturbance call around 10:30 p.m. and one of the involved parties reported that there was a possible stabbing nearby in the 3300 block of West Shields Avenue. Police located the victim at Community Regional Medical Center with a stab wound in the upper body. She is in stable condition.

“She went to the hospital on her own,” Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said. “A family member had taken her to the hospital and we don’t know who that family member is or where she was picked up from, but our understanding is the actual stabbing did occur out here.

“We don’t have a motive for that stabbing. It was some type of disturbance. We don’t even know if the victim and the suspect know each other. It does appear that it was just the two involved, the victim and the suspect.”

Police did locate at least one witness, and were gathering information.

“We do have an outstanding suspect at this point,” Ruiz said. “It’s very limited information that we do have. We actually don’t know, in fact, the gender of this individual at this point, but they were last seen going in a southbound direction in a nearby dirt field.”

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).