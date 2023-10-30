Woman stabbed with steak knife, beaten and choked, Dayton Police say

A female is injured after she was stabbed during a domestic-related incident, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Mark Ponichtera.

On Sunday, Oct. 29 officers and medics responded to the incident on the 2700 block of Triangle View Drive.

When officers arrived they located the victim, who said she was beaten, choked, and then stabbed with a steak knife, Ponichtera said.

The victim was treated on scene by medics.

Police located the suspect at a different location and then arrested them, Ponichtera said.

The suspect was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Detectives from the Family Justice Center are investigating this incident, Ponichtera said.

Dayton police say there is no danger to the public.

