Woman stabbed in Stowe, 1 arrested

Oct. 22—A person was arrested after a stabbing in Stowe Friday that seriously injured a woman, according to Allegheny County Police.

Investigators said township police were patrolling Broadway Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when they found a 29-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Investigators learned the stabbing occurred not far away on Dohrman Street. A suspect was taken into custody, but police did not release that person's identity or say what type of charges would be filed.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .