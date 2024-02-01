Woman stabbed while sitting in her vehicle at Ohio gas station

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who stabbed a woman who was sitting in her vehicle at an Ohio gas station.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Jan. 29 at the Marathon gas station located on the corner of West 8th and Linn Street, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a social media post.

The police department says the suspect was described as a younger-looking white male with a clean-shaven face.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department District 1 at (Detective Daniel Kreider) or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

We need your help identifying the suspect shown in this footage who stabbed a woman while sitting in her vehicle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nmBoxaJjVH — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) January 31, 2024



