Woman stabbed while working at Chase Bank on Near North Side has died, medical examiner’s office says

Paige Fry, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed in the neck Wednesday while working at a Chase Bank on the Near North Side has died of her injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman was identified as Jessica Vilaythong, of Chicago’s Mayfair neighborhood, the medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m. Thursday. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

The stabbing occurred about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase Bank at 600 N. Dearborn St., officials said.

She was on the public side of the lobby, not behind the counter, a Chicago Fire Department source said.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the left side of her neck after having a “brief conversation” with a man. That man was later taken in for police questioning and a police spokeswoman Thursday said charges against the man were pending.

The woman was initially taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The stabbing prompted the temporary closure of that location and others “in the vicinity for the remainder of the day” on Wednesday, said a source with knowledge of the situation.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry

