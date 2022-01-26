Woman stabbed, wounded inside Harlem subway station

A 48-year-old woman was stabbed and wounded in a Harlem subway station, police said Wednesday.

The victim was stabbed in the leg near a stairwell inside the 125th St. station at Malcolm X. Blvd. about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Medics took her to Harlem Hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Her attacker ran off and has not been caught.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabber, a man wearing a blue shirt and black pants, knows the victim or if it was a random attack.