🌱 Woman Stabs 2, Shot By Officer + Pay Plan Passes + Love's Fare

First, today's weather:

Sunshine giving way to clouds. High: 63 Low: 36.

Police shot a woman suspected of stabbing two people inside a downtown Atlanta bus station Thursday night when she refused to put down two knives, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m., police were called to the station at 232 Forsyth St., where woman inside the bus station had reportedly stabbed two people. According to police records, the woman, who has not been identified, was shot when she walked out of the bus station and was confronted by an Atlanta police officer. The woman was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. The woman and two stabbing victims were all hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The GBI is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting. (Atlanta Patch) Georgia's state House has approved a plan to increase pay for state employees and teachers and give tax rebates on state income taxes. Friday, the House voted 152-4 to raise spending in the current year by $2.7 billion. The measure includes $5,000 pay raises for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers. The plan also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates. The burst of spending comes as Kemp and lawmakers are up for election later this year. The current budget runs through June 30. (am920theanswer.com) Valentine's Day is all about romantic dinners for two. But what if one of you is vegan and the other isn't quite sold on a plant-based diet? No worries because Pinky Cole, the entrepreneur and philanthropist behind Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, offers up some easy vegan Valentine's recipes sure to appeal to any appetite - a "sausage sweetie" breakfast sandwich and an "irrestible chick" sandwich Cole said is "so really, really, really delicious that people wouldn’t even be able to tell that it’s not meat.” (WABE 90.1 FM) Thursday, a bill giving generous tax breaks for financially supporting local law enforcement passed the Georgia Senate with bipartisan support. Known as the Law Enforcement Strategic Support (LESS) Crime Act, Senate Bill 361 would let individuals and companies who write checks directly to nonprofit foundations supporting local public safety, police and sheriff's departments claim a tax credit. According to the legislation, individuals could claim up to $5,000 and joint filers and businesses could recoup as much as $10,000 on qualified contributions. For corporations, the limit is 75 percent of the entity's tax liability. The legislation sets a cap of $5 million annually per agency to go toward officer pay raises, hiring and recruiting, and training, or equipment purchase and maintenance. The bill now moves to the House for consideration. (Atlanta Patch) The city of Atlanta could be reconsidering its plans to install a massive $300,000 statue of Muscogee Chief Tomochichi in a park showcasing American heroes. According to Muscogee citizens, they were not consulted about the statue of Chief Tomochichi, which depicts him as nearly naked and was called "incredibly inappropriate," the Associated Press reported. As a result, Councilman Michael Julian Bond said the city is rethinking its placement. The statue would have been located next to those depicting civil rights activists and heroes, including the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. However, some Muscogee citizens consider Tomochichi a traitor who helped initiate ethnic cleansing. "There still should be an accurate and appropriate representation of the Muscogee people in this park," Bond told the AP. "I think that gives us an impetus to make sure we have the right representation and we tell the real history of these people, that they are accurately reflected in the park, with their input."(Newsweek.com)

Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available at Ben Hill United Methodist Church. Walk-ups are welcomed. (10:00 AM)

Cupid's Undie Run Atlanta at Big Sky Buckhead. Every February, thousands of undie runners in cities all across the U.S. come together to support those affected by NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. Cupid’s Undie Run kicks off with drinking and dancing, then we jog it out with a mile(ish) run and end it all with an epic dance party! (Noon)

If you're writing a book - or just thinking about beginning one - don't miss today's workshop, "Your First Book: Start It, Finish It, Sell It, " at the Gwinnett County Public Library's Norcross branch. George Weinstein, Atlanta Writers Club Executive Director and author of six novels, will be leading the workshop. (1:00 PM)

Looking for a romantic evening under the stars but don’t want to brave the chilly weather? Enjoy dinner and live jazz while surrounded by a starry sky at Illuminarium Atlanta. Each package includes a three-course prix fixe dinner for two, complimentary champagne, and a photo package (5:30 PM)

The Sundogs present The Tom Petty Show at 37 Main Avondale Estates (9:00 PM)

