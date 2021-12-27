Woman stabs boyfriend to death with sword to rid him of ‘entities’ living inside his body - grins in her mugshot

A Missouri woman is under arrest after the Christmas Eve stabbing of her boyfriend with a sword.

Police in Cape Girardeau, about 115 miles south of St. Louis, were called to a residence for a report of “suspicious activity” at around 11 p.m. on Friday, the department said in a statement.

They arrived to find a woman on the front lawn in blood-spattered clothing, and her boyfriend dead inside riddled with stab wounds.

“Officers located a deceased male in the basement of the residence who had apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body,” police said. “This 34 year-old male was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home.”

It was 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster who they found in the bedroom, reported KFVS-TV. The woman said she’s stabbed him three times before calling police.

Police arrested Brittany A. Wilson, 32, and charged her with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Wilson said she and her boyfriend had taken methamphetamine earlier that day, KFVS reported. She had been “setting him free” of several entities that had been living inside his body for the past several months, Wilson told police, according to KFVS. She also said Foster had been harvesting body parts from individuals.

Wilson was being held on $2 million cash bond at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.