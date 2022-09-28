Woman stabs boyfriend during fight over her OnlyFans account, Texas cops say

A Texas woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife during a fight over her OnlyFans account, the San Antonio Police Department told news outlets.

Officers responded to the attack around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Wiseman Boulevard, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The 25-year-old boyfriend arrived at 22-year-old Destiny Jimenez’ apartment to find it locked and deadbolted, SAPD said in a news release.

The couple began arguing but Jimenez eventually opened the door, according to police. The boyfriend entered and the fight continued.

He was upset that she has an OnlyFans account, and had been making content for it when he first arrived, WOAI reported.

OnlyFans is a website where users can both create and pay for content, typically videos or livestream performances of a pornographic nature.

As the fight grew more heated, Jimenez grabbed a kitchen knife and started slashing it toward her boyfriend, police said.

She cut his chest and left forearm, and a third strike to his torso left a puncture wound, according to police. He got out of the apartment and called 911.

Jimenez was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her boyfriend was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

