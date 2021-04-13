Woman stabs boyfriend in the neck during argument in south Fort Worth, police say

Jack Howland
·1 min read

A woman and her boyfriend were involved an argument in south Fort Worth early Tuesday when she stabbed him in the neck with a knife, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with an injury that’s not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman was taken to jail, police said. The department didn’t immediately announce the charges she’s facing.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Oak Tree Circle around 3:05 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated the man was accidentally stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend, the call log shows, and no charges needed to be filed.

The officers determined the man and woman had gotten into an argument before the woman stabbed the man, police said.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a question about what charges the woman’s facing, who made the 911 call or if police have any reason to believe the stabbing was accidental.

Recommended Stories

  • Raleigh woman Christina Matos was stabbed to death, records show

    A 20-year-old Raleigh student who was found dead in her apartment last week was stabbed to death, records show.

  • More Colleges Are Requiring Students To Get Vaccinated Before Coming Back

    As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be distributed, some U.S. colleges are planning for a more traditional 2021-2022 academic year. The number of American colleges and universities requiring students...

  • Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 18 months of detention

    Egyptian authorities Tuesday released an activist known for his outspoken criticism of the government after he spent more than a year and a half in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said. Khaled Dawoud, an opposition leader and former head of the liberal Dostour, or Constitution party, arrived at his home in Cairo after prosecutors ordered his release. Dawoud, a journalist, was set free pending an investigation into whether he disseminated false news and joined an outlawed group, his lawyer, Gamal Eid said.

  • Russia calls U.S. 'adversary', rejects NATO call to end Ukraine build-up

    BRUSSELS/MOSCOW (Reuters) -The United States called on Russia to halt a military build-up on Ukraine's border on Tuesday as Moscow, in words recalling the Cold War, said its "adversary" should keep U.S. warships well away from annexed Crimea. Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has escalated in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • Sheryl Underwood explains why she didn't reply to Sharon Osbourne texts: 'They were coming to me during the internal investigation'

    Sharon Osbourne had previously shared images of text messages she said she sent to Underwood apologizing for their on-air argument.

  • Teen girl with medical concerns reported missing in Richland County

    Anyone who has seen Mekayla Martin, or has information about her, is asked to call 911.

  • Passengers brawl in plane aisle in row over overhead bin

    Video shows passengers pushing each other and pulling each other’s hair

  • Former Australian Leader Accuses Rupert Murdoch And Trump Of Crippling Democracy

    Murdoch has created an echo chamber that propelled Trump into the White House, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who is 6-foot-7, says playing point guard 'feels natural'

    With Lonzo Ball out, Zion Williamson has initiated the Pelicans' offense with great success, scoring 37 and 38 points in his past two games.

  • Police investigate stabbing, robbery in SF's Bayview

    Amid a spike in crime against the Asian American community, police are investigating after a 53-year-old Asian man was stabbed several times and robbed of his backpack in the Bayview,

  • Louisiana College Student Recovering In Hospital After Dorm Room Stabbing

    An 18-year-old university student is accused of nearly stabbing her boyfriend to death in a dorm room knife attack over Easter weekend. Elizabeth Grace Johnson is facing possible charges of aggravated battery, police said, after she allegedly stabbed Draven Upchurch at his Southeastern Louisiana University residence building in Hammond, LA earlier this month. On April 3, campus authorities found Upchurch suffering from “multiple” stab wounds on the third floor of the university’s Louisiana Hall residence building, according to a campus police report obtained by Oxygen.com. Upchurch was transported to North Oaks Medical Center in critical condition. Johnson, who campus police describe as, Upchurch's "dating partner" was arrested. At the time of her arrest, Johnson appeared “worried,” the police report stated. I am ready to bring everyone out of the dark on Draven's incident. I refuse to use the word accident because what...Posted by Honey's Snoball Shack of Abita on Monday, April 5, 2021On Monday, his family shared that Upchurch was improving, after his condition had temporarily declined over the weekend. “We had a few set backs the last [two] days,” his mother Angie Fassulo said. “But we got them steps back!! Please keep praying!! Upchurch is originally from Covington, Louisiana, about 40 miles north of New Orleans. He graduated from Fontainebleau High School in 2018, acquaintances said. Upchurch competed in choreographed flag spinning, or color guard, according to those who knew him. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, university officials there confirmed. “He never deserved this ever,” high school peer Lexie Rome told Oxygen.com. Elizabeth Grace Johnson Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rome, 21, described Upchurch as an “outgoing,” “goofy,” and “great kid” who always had a smile on his face. Rome co-organized a blood drive for Upchurch at her family’s nutrition store in Covington on April 11. She said around a dozen people attended. Rome noted a number of other blood drives have also been held for Upchurch since the knife attack. “It’s a very small town everybody knows everybody,” Rome added. “This makes me feel like everybody has everybody’s back around here. Everybody’s supporting him and wants justice for him. I hope we get justice for Draven.” While a motive in the stabbing hasn’t been released, Autin-Fasullo’s posts noted her son was “well acquainted” with Johnson. University officials described the stabbing as an “isolated incident.” Johnson has been suspended in the interim. Officials declined to comment further on the pending investigation. “This incident currently remains under investigation, and the student will go through the proper university disciplinary process as well as the criminal justice system process,” Mike Rivault, a spokesperson for Southeastern Louisiana University told Oxygen.com in a statement on Monday. “The university process may result in disciplinary measures up to and including expulsion, but that is not yet complete.” Johnson was booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on April 3, online jail records show. The 18-year-old was released on bond on April 5, according to officials. It’s unclear if she’s retained legal representation. Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Courts were unable to immediately provide an upcoming court date for Johnson, or confirm whether she’s been formally charged. Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to Oxygen.com’s request for comment on the case on Monday.

  • Derrick Henry has the most ridiculous statistic in the NFL today

    Running back Derrick Henry of the Titans isn't just the best back in the NFL today -- he also has the NFL's most ridiculous statistic.

  • Unusual treatment shows promise for kids with brain tumors

    For decades, a deadly type of childhood cancer has eluded science’s best tools. Now doctors have made progress with an unusual treatment: Dripping millions of copies of a virus directly into kids’ brains to infect their tumors and spur an immune system attack. A dozen children treated this way lived more than twice as long as similar patients have in the past, doctors reported Saturday at an American Association for Cancer Research conference and in the New England Journal of Medicine.

  • Boy, 15, convicted of sexual assaults and knife attacks on teenage girls on their way to school

    The attacks were carried out in Croydon, south London, between November 2019 and October 2020.

  • Why Attorney Says What He Saw Inside Home Of Missing California Mom Raised Questions

    Maya Millete, a California mom of three, was last seen on January 7, 2021. Her family asked their friend, Attorney Billy Little, to help search for the 39-year-old. Little went to Maya’s house, which she shares with her husband, Larry, on January 11, and he says what he found raised questions. “I immediately noticed the windows all open, the fans on full blast. It was chilly in the house,” Little claims. “I was mostly, at that point, seeing if I could smell anything, if I could smell any bleach or smell the smell of a dead body.” Hear more of Larry’s story in the video above from Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Vanished: Where is Maya?” On Monday, Maya’s sister and brother-in-law speak out about Maya’s disappearance, what happened when family members showed up at Maya and Larry’s house, and discuss Larry’s behavior before and after her disappearance. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. If you have any information about the disappearance of Maya (May) Millete, email: HelpFindMaya@gmail.com. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines? WATCH: Husband Of Missing California Mom Gives Interview; Dr. Phil Reviews a Portion

  • Minnesota mayor says police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright should be fired and face 'full accountability'

    Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said justice for Daunte Wright's family "looks like full accountability under the law."

  • Brits flock to pubs for first time in months as U.K. lockdown eases

    People in England are enjoying some semblance of normalcy — and pouring their first pints in public — after COVID-19 restrictions eased at midnight Monday, allowing non-essential locations like salons, gyms and pubs to reopen for the first time since January.Why it matters: Britain's partial reopening has come amid one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, sharply curbing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more people than in any other country in Europe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.40 million doses have been administered in the U.K., with over 48% of people receiving at least their first dose, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.The next phase in England's reopening roadmap will see the return of indoor entertainment and possibly international travel on May 17, assuming certain criteria are met. The government is aiming to lift all restrictions on social contact on June 21.In photos Shoppers carry bags in central London Monday. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images A customer drinks in an outdoor seating area in Warwick, U.K., on Monday. Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA solid start to the new reality of outdoor dining in Cranleigh this morning. pic.twitter.com/uSSd88nHdV— Martin Bamford (@martinbamford) April 12, 2021 Terry Morris, mayor of Warwick, right, and Mandy Littlejohn, cheers with their drinks in an outdoor seating area set up in the car park of The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Warwick, U.K., on Monday Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images A shopper on Oxford Street in London. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images Customers at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham, U.K. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images Customers enjoy a drink at an outside table after the Half Moon pub re-opened in east London Photo: Niklas Hallen'n/AFP via Getty Images John Witts enjoys a drink at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.