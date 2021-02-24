Woman stabs brother in Ashland

Feb. 24—ASHLAND — A woman stabbed her brother on Feb. 18 in his left forearm with a kitchen knife, according to court records.

The stabbing occurred at around 9:30 p.m on Greentree Court in Ashland, when the victim tried to step in between his sister and his mother in the middle of an argument, records show.

When a Boyd County Sheriff's deputy and a Kentucky State Trooper showed up at the home, the suspect told them to take her to jail after the knife was found under a piece of paper on the coffee table, according to an arrest citation.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, records show.

Sherry McGuire, 52, of Ashland, was charged with second-degree assault, a class C felony carrying between five and 10 years in prison.

McGuire is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

