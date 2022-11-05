Woman stabs diner in Manhattan steakhouse during argument with employee, police say

A man dining at a Midtown steakhouse was stabbed in the back by another patron as he argued with an employee, cops said Saturday.

The 24-year-old victim was dining at Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W. 51st St. just after 10 p.m. Friday when he began arguing with an employee over his food and the service, police sources said.

As he argued with the employee, two women sitting at the next table became upset and joined in the clash, cops said.

As the fight escalated, one of the women pulled a knife and jammed it into the victim’s back, cops said.

The women raced out of the restaurant as 911 was called.

EMS rushed the victim to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was treated for a minor wound.

“When they brought him out he was holding his upper chest. He was stabbed and bleeding, but still talking when they put him into the ambulance,” said a security guard at the hotel Michelangelo, which is next to the steakhouse.

“It was stupid. It was a fight between customers that just got out of control,” said an employee who declined to be named

No arrests were made.

Cops spent Friday night searching for surveillance video that would help them identify the two women.