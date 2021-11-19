Woman stabs friend, mistaking him for attacker in Queens fight

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in Queens by a friend who mistakenly thought he was attacking her, police said Friday.

The incident happened 11:35 p.m. Thursday outside a residential building on Union St. near 31st Drive in Flushing.

Police said the 39-year-old suspect, who lives in the building, showed up with her friend, Zhen Zhong Wang, and confronted a group of men knocking on the door.

The men had been outside the location for about a half-hour. The building appears to house a massage parlor, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident is connected to that operation, according to NYPD sources.

An argument ensued and the suspect pulled out two knives, police said. One of the men grabbed a shovel from a nearby construction site.

Wang, trying to pull his friend away from the argument, grabbed her from behind, police said. But the suspect, thinking she was about to be assaulted, turned and stabbed Wang in the chest, according to cops.

Surveillance video appears to back the suspects account, police said. It wasn’t yet clear what charges she will face.

Medics rushed Wang to Flushing Hospital Medical Center but he could not be saved.