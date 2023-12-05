Woman stabs her husband three times when he criticizes her driving, Arkansas cops say

An 18-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of stabbing her husband three times during a fight about her driving, Arkansas police said.

Officers were called to a Jonesboro apartment on Nov. 30 in response to reports of a stabbing, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by McClatchy News.

Officers found a man bleeding heavily from stab wounds to the thigh and lower abdomen, according to the affidavit. He was taken to an emergency room for surgical treatment, where it was revealed he sustained a third stab wound to the chest.

The 25-year-old victim said his wife, Adriana Nickole Campbell, had stabbed him following an argument over comments he made about her “reckless driving,” according to police.

Upon arriving home, Campbell got a knife and began to “key” their car, police reported.

When the husband attempted to stop his wife, she stabbed him multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Campbell admitted to stabbing her husband, and she told police she “blacked out” during the incident, police said. Campbell told police “she knows she should not have done it,” according to the affidavit.

Campbell is charged with first degree domestic battering, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office online jail roster.

Jonesboro is about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

