Woman stabs man during domestic dispute in east Fort Worth Wednesday night, police say
A man was stabbed in the back during a domestic disturbance, Fort Worth police said.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Burnice Drive. Officers were dispatched to the area on a cutting report.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound in his back. Police said that he was stabbed by a woman during a domestic disturbance.
The man, who police didn’t release additional details on, was taken to a local hospital and was listed in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman involved in the incident is in custody as the investigation remains ongoing.