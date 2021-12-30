Woman stabs man during domestic dispute in east Fort Worth Wednesday night, police say

A man was stabbed in the back during a domestic disturbance, Fort Worth police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Burnice Drive. Officers were dispatched to the area on a cutting report.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound in his back. Police said that he was stabbed by a woman during a domestic disturbance.

The man, who police didn’t release additional details on, was taken to a local hospital and was listed in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman involved in the incident is in custody as the investigation remains ongoing.