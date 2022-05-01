Woman stabs man in Everett apartment

A woman stabbed a man after two men fought in an Everett apartment, according to the Everett Police Department.

At around 9:47 a.m. on May 1, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 8600 block of 18th Avenue West.

According to police, two men got into a fight in an apartment, when one of the men assaulted the other one.

As the men fought, a woman stabbed the assault victim.

Police arrested the male assault suspect, but the woman fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.