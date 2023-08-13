Woman stabs man with knife he gave her, Floyd County police say

A woman is charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man who gave her a ride.

Floyd County police say at 4:30 am on Tuesday, August 8, the victim dropped off Josie Laine Barker at the location she requested in Lindale, Georgia.

The victim told police Barker got out of his car, came around to his door, opened it and stabbed him with a knife he had given her earlier in the morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim said there was no confrontation prior to being stabbed.

According to police, the blade was about eight inches long.

Barker was charged with felony aggravated assault.

Police did not provide details on the victim’s condition after the stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: