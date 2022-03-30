Woman stabs man, later shot by Cape Coral police after refusing to put gun down, officers say

Cape Coral police are investigating a man's stabbing and an officers-involved shooting of a female suspect Tuesday on SW 47th Terrace near Skyline Boulevard.

At a media briefing Tuesday night, Cape Coral police Chief Anthony Sizemore gave a few details of the afternoon incident and said three officers involved had been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Sizemore said the woman was taken into custody and lifesaving measures administered. She was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center where she was undergoing surgery.

The man was also undergoing surgery at Gulf Coast Hospital, the chief said.

Conditions were not available on either Tuesday night.

Reports of a stabbing on SW 47th Terrace

Sizemore said the incident started off shortly after 4 p.m. Cape Coral police officers responded to apartments in the 800 block of SW 47th Terrace in response to calls reporting a 47-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest.

He said initial investigation found that a 45-year-old woman was a suspect in the stabbing and had fled into her neighboring apartment at the same location.

Officers attended to the stabbing victim and then went to make contact with the woman.

"As our officers were outside the apartment they were confronted by the 45-year-old woman who was armed with a handgun," the chief said. "Officers gave verbal instructions to put down the gun, multiple times, and the suspect raised the gun in a threatening manner, which resulted in officers shooting the suspect to stop the threat."

The chief said the investigation so far has shown the woman did not fire the gun.

"But she came out armed and contrary to commands to put down the gun, she raised the gun and took an aggressive stance with the firearm, pointing it right at our officers," he said.

There was no information yet on what lead up to the stabbing, the chief said.

Kirsten O'Donnell, who lives nearby in the same complex, said "I was at my desk working and heard five or seven or eight really loud pops. It sounded like it was right outside my window."

She said she messaged a couple coworkers that she thought she had just heard gunshots.

"I had hoped it was maybe some kids shooting off firecrackers," she said. When her husband Cory O'Donnell returned home he told her about the phalanx of police cars outside.

After being told what happened Kirsten O'Donnell said the area is not one where trouble is common.

"Usually it's pretty quiet," she said of the SW 47th Terrace location. "A lot of condos and multi-family housing and pretty quiet all over. But, there have been a couple of incidents on this street. It's alarming."

One of those SW 47th incidents was the murder of a resident by her boyfriend in June 2019.

Cape Coral police detectives and forensic units remained at the scene hours after the incident.

3 Cape Coral officers involved in shooting placed on leave

Sizemore said the three officers who fired their weapons were placed on paid administrative leave which will last as long as necessary for the investigation.

"It's really up to the investigation. First and foremost we need to make sure that all of the evidence lines up with testimony," he said. "We're very fortunate that we have body camera footage."

He said there will also be psychological counseling available for the officers.

"We don't want to rush anyone back, so we let the investigation and their processing of the traumatic incident that they went through run its course."

The chief stressed that inferences should not be read into the leave.

"That is standard procedure for law enforcement to do so," he said.

Cape Coral Police chief Anthony Sizemore speaks at a media conference Tuesday, March 29, 2022 to discuss an officer involved shooting incident earlier in the day in downtown Cape Coral.

He said the department was working with the State Attorneys Office to examine the legalities of the use of force by the officers. The department's own Professional Standards Department was running a simultaneous investigation, Sizemore said.

The chief said he has seen the officers' body camera footage from the incident.

"I can tell you it was textbook training," he said. "I am proud of the officers and their actions today. Police work is a very dangerous profession. Cape Coral is not immune. I'm just grateful that they are safe, alive and going home to their families today."

