Woman stabs sister, pepper sprays sister's boyfriend in Glendale

Two sisters were involved in a physical altercation last night in Glendale that led to a stabbing, according to police.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Glendale police said patrol responded to a stabbing call near West Ocotillo Road.

Police said two adult sisters had engaged in a physical fight where one of the women stabbed the other and then pepper sprayed her sister's boyfriend.

Officials said the woman who stabbed her sister fled the scene but was stopped by patrol officers near Westgate. She was arrested.

The woman who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, the information is subject to change and that no other information is available at this time.

