Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say

An Alabama woman is accused of stabbing her sister during a fight that authorities said started over food.

Officers were called to do a wellness check at a home on Prospect Street in Florence on Saturday, July 30, police wrote in a news release. Inside they found a woman with a “small puncture wound” on one of her arms.

Authorities found the woman’s sister, who they said stabbed her with a screwdriver when they began fighting about food. No one else was injured.

The sister was arrested and jailed on a charge of second-degree assault, police said. She was later released on $2,500 bond.

Authorities haven’t released further details about the incident.

Florence is about 70 miles west of Huntsville.

