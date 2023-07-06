Woman stabs, tries to run over ex's new girlfriend at East Brunswick motel: police

A New Brunswick woman is facing attempted murder and other charges after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend and then tried to run her over with her car Tuesday morning in East Brunswick.

Quadira Banks, 37, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick, police said.

East Brunswick police said they received a 911 call around 10:11 a.m. July 4 about a stabbing at Studio 6, a motel located at 246 Route 18.

An investigation conducted by officers and detectives who arrived at the scene indicated Banks allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend several times in the face and body before Banks entered her vehicle and attempted to run over the girlfriend two times, and then fled the scene, police said.

The girlfriend was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where she is in stable condition, police said.

A warrant was issued for Banks who was later located and taken into custody at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, police said.

