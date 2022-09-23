Woman to stand trial in downtown Joplin shooting incident

Sep. 23—A judge has ordered a 20-year-old woman to stand trial on a charge that she shot at a woman in another car the night of July 26 in downtown Joplin.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that Kameron D. McCain should stand trial on a Class B felony count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. A date for her initial appearance in a trial division had not been set by late Thursday afternoon.

A Carthage woman, described by a probable-cause affidavit as someone in a dispute with the defendant over children, testified at the hearing that she was riding in the passenger seat of a car headed down Main Street in Joplin late at night when McCain, who was driving another car, spotted and followed her.

She said her friend turned onto Seventh Street in an effort to avoid McCain, but the defendant followed them for a couple of blocks, pulled up alongside them and fired a shot with a handgun.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Defense attorney Brian Glades asked the witness if she was claiming that his client actually tried to shoot her.

"Yeah, she did, but when she shot, her hand flipped up, like she didn't know how to shoot," the woman said, making a motion with her hands to indicate that the shot most likely went stray over the top of their vehicle.

McCain waived a preliminary hearing in April of last year on charges that she and an accomplice robbed a man at gunpoint Nov. 29, 2020, near 18th Street and St. Louis Avenue. She has a hearing coming up in that case Oct. 17.