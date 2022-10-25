Woman standing on Manhattan sidewalk critically injured by hit-and-run Mercedes driver who jumped the curb

A woman standing on a Manhattan sidewalk was critically injured by a hit-and-run Mercedes driver who jumped the curb and struck her before speeding off, police said Tuesday.

She was one of two victims badly hurt by hit-and-run Mercedes drivers five blocks apart in a five-minute span.

The victim was standing in front of a restaurant on W. 202nd St. near Ninth Ave. in Inwood when she was struck about 4:15 a.m. Monday, cops said. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition.

The driver sped off east after striking the woman and has not been caught, police said.

Cops on Tuesday released surveillance footage from before the crash of the suspected driver outside his black vehicle along with footage of him behind the wheel.

Just five minutes later and five blocks away, another hit-and-run Mercedes driver struck a man riding a scooter, leaving him possibly paralyzed, cops said.

The 32-year-old victim was rear-ended by the driver near W. 207th St. and Ninth Ave. about 4:20 a.m., cops said. That Mercedes-Benz driver had just come over the University Heights Bridge from the Bronx.

The heartless driver and at least one passenger ran off, abandoning their aquamarine luxury vehicle, and have not been caught, cops said. The Mercedes’ windshield was smashed in from the impact.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with severe back injuries and could be paralyzed, police said.

A 24-year-old man riding on the back of the scooter with the victim was taken to the same hospital with only minor injuries.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.