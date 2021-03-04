Woman to start paying nearly $2M in Great Danes neglect case

KATHY McCORMACK
·3 min read

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman who was convicted in 2018 of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion must now start paying back nearly $2 million for their care, a judge ruled Thursday.

Christina Fay was found guilty of 17 counts of animal cruelty. She had been sentenced to pay the bulk of the money to the Humane Society of the United States, which took in, cared for and found homes for most of the 84 dogs seized from her 13,000-square-foot Wolfeboro residence in 2017. She also had to pay money to the town itself.

Her case was put on hold as she appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, saying her privacy was violated when authorities allowed the Humane Society to take photos and video as it helped gather the dogs from the house. Her lawyer also unsuccessfully argued that Wolfeboro police had failed to disclose that an animal welfare group would be participating when they requested a search warrant from a judge. The court rejected Fay's appeal in December.

Fay, 62, who joined the video hearing by phone and did not speak, has five years to pay back the money, in monthly installments. She had pleaded not guilty and maintained that she loved the dogs.

“I lost everything I love,” she said in 2018.

Court records and testimony showed that Fay said she wanted to be the primary U.S. collector of European Great Danes and had been acquiring and breeding them since 2014.

Authorities who seized the dogs from Fay’s mansion back in June 2017 said the animals were living in urine and feces and suffering from health problems. Prosecutors accused her of neglect, withholding water and allowing the dogs’ medical conditions to fester. Some of the dogs later died.

Her attorney, James Cowles, said Thursday he had $142,000 in escrow for the first payments, and suggested that the arrangement would have to be revisited at some point.

“We're looking at a staggering amount of restitution," he said, adding, “Unless Ms. Fay's circumstances drastically change, I don't know how she's going to be able to satisfy the entire amount in full in five years, given how large it is."

Separately, Fay filed a personal injury lawsuit in Washington, D.C., against the town and the Humane Society last year, asking for $35 million. A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyer in that case.

In 2018, a judge had suspended a 12-month jail sentence in favor of Fay's willingness to meet with a counselor. Fay was told she could keep only two dogs, but one has since died. Cowles asked if Fay could get another dog, but Judge Amy Ignatius didn't agree to that Thursday.

In 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law a bill allowing courts to hold a hearing no later than two weeks after animals are seized so the animals don't have to wait months for new homes. It also sets deadlines for payment of post-conviction bonds to reduce the financial burden on taxpayers and nonprofit animal rescue organizations.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethan, the Kentucky Pup Left for Dead in Shelter Parking Lot, Finally Has His Forever Family

    His remarkable recovery from such a tragic beginning strengthens our belief in the power of love.

  • Hardoi: India man arrested for beheading teenaged daughter

    In a video shot by the police, the man is seen walking on a road carrying the severed head.

  • 9 of the Best Outdoor Rugs That Literally Ground Any Space

    High-traffic areas are about to meet their matchOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman in tears over boyfriend’s ‘insensitive’ birthday party behavior: ‘You should dump him’

    People called what he did a "serious red flag." The post Woman in tears over boyfriend’s ‘insensitive’ birthday party behavior: ‘You should dump him’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Texas woman accused of using $3.7M in PPP loans for homes, Chanel

    Ladonna Wiggins allegedly bought two Texas houses and a Land Rover, plus spent tens of thousands elsewhere. A 37-year-old woman in Texas has been indicted on charges that she secured a $3.7 million Paycheck Protection Program loan and spent the funds on luxury items for herself. LaDonna Wiggins of Houston has been indicted for bank fraud, making a false statement to a bank and money laundering.

  • Dad faces backlash over ‘unacceptable’ response to new baby’s gender reveal: ‘The way he reacted was horrible’

    The pregnant wife is now staying with her mother.

  • Elderly Asian Man Assaulted, Robbed by 3 Men in Laundromat in SF Chinatown

    A security camera captured a horrifying moment involving three unidentified men assaulting a 67-year-old Asian man while inside a laundromat in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The violent robbery, which only lasted for 45 seconds, took place on the 1200 block of Mason Street at around 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. Surveillance footage shows three men ambushing the elderly man, who was sitting inside the laundromat.

  • Man arrested for allegedly carving QAnon slogan at ‘America’s Stonehenge’

    Mark Russo accused of carving slogan and his Twitter handle into stone at New Hampshire site A rock formation called ‘America’s Stonehenge’ in Salem, New Hampshire. Photograph: Jim Cole/AP After a months-long investigation, a suspect has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a stone tablet believed by some to be thousands of years old at a site in New Hampshire known as “America’s Stonehenge”. For nearby residents the charges of felony criminal mischief against Mark Russo of New Jersey, an apparent adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, come as a welcome answer to a lingering local mystery. But for everyone else it has created a new one: wait, there’s an American Stonehenge? The answer to that is: eh, yes and no. The incident in question unfolded in 2019 when police in Salem, New Hampshire, were called to the tourist attraction after the owner discovered messages carved into a stone tablet, apparently with a power tool, as well as a series of creepy objects, including a wooden cross with photographs affixed to it and sketches of the State of Liberty and the crucifixion. On the stone, Russo is believed to have carved “WWG1WGA”, the popular QAnon slogan meaning “Where we go one we go all”, and a lesser-known series of letters, “IAMMARK”, which probably stumped investigators at first – before they realized it was just the guy’s Twitter handle. Since deleted, the account once posted that he had been to the site. “Oh made a few improvements at American Stonehenge. Sorry … my bad,” he wrote. “Do you see any reason not to take down their portals? Boston specifically oh and the 66 Baal shaft?” the IAMMARK account also posted. Like most things when it comes to QAnon supporters, it is not entirely clear what in the world he was talking about there. At the time the Facebook account of America’s Stonehenge posted pictures of the damage done. The exact origins of the archaeological site have been fiercely debated over the years, with some suggesting the series of chambers, walls and a sacrificial tablet were built by 10th-century Irish monks. Others think the structures were built by William Goodwin, a man who purchased the land in the 1930s and dubbed it “Mystery Hill Caves”. Regardless of its actual provenance, the site has come to be popular among those who adhere to new age-type beliefs as well as roadside travelers looking for local oddities on vacation. A fan of such megalithic structures, HP Lovecraft is said to have visited in the late 1920s. One wonders whether a man as attuned to cosmic horror as he was could have even dreamed up a force as powerful as QAnon taking over so many people’s minds.

  • School board leader in South Carolina district charged with child-sex crimes, cops say

    The board chairman recently resigned without explanation.

  • California serial killer dubbed the 'I-5 Strangler' was strangled, autopsy says

    A California serial killer who authorities say strangled and raped at least seven women was fatally choked himself in a state prison, officials said Wednesday.

  • South Korea's first transgender soldier found dead

    Byun Hee-soo had been dismissed by the military for undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

  • U.S., Europeans scrap plan to censure Iran at UN nuclear watchdog meeting

    France, Germany and the U.K. have backed off a plan to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the UN nuclear watchdog's quarterly meeting in Vienna, European diplomats tell me.Why it matters: The U.S. and the three European signatories of the Iran nuclear deal (known as the E3) are attempting to revive diplomacy with Tehran, while also responding to Iran's continual breaches of the deal. But after the plan to censure Iran emerged, Iran reacted angrily and rejected a proposal for nuclear talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: Over the last 24 hours, the U.S. and the E3 held consultations about what to do about the resolution, which would have criticized Iran for curtailing the access of UN inspectors to several nuclear sites and failing to provide answers to the IAEA about uranium particles found at two undeclared sites.The backstory: Iran had threatened to curtail inspections more drastically before reaching a deal with the IAEA last month to allow inspectors to continue the bulk of their work for another three months. The Iranians threatened to cancel that agreement if the Europeans moved ahead with their resolution.The U.S. favored holding off on the resolution, European diplomats say.Between the lines: With that position, the Biden administration signaled that it wants to keep the window open for diplomacy.What they're saying: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman welcomed the decision, which it said would help prepare the ground for a return of all the parties to full implementation of the 2015 deal, which Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.The U.S. representative to the IAEA said in a statement that “Iran has now been given another opportunity to offer up the necessary cooperation” before the IAEA board meets again in three months.“The United States will calibrate our views on the Board’s next steps according to whether Iran seizes the opportunity now before it to finally and credibly address the IAEA’s concerns," the U.S. diplomat said.The big picture: The Biden administration's stated plan is to return to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance with its nuclear restrictions. But the sides are at odds over how to sequence those steps, and senior U.S. officials continue to caution that any agreement is a long way off.What's next: Two hours after France, Germany and the U.K. announced they were backing off the resolution, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held a press conference and announced that Iran had agreed for the first time to discuss the suspicious uranium particles with the IAEA. Talks between Iran and IAEA will be held early April. The key question is whether Iran will agree to the U.S. proposal for informal talks among the deal's signatories.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Missing 10-year-old found safe; father accused of killing child’s mother in Carrollton

    Red Oak and Dallas police, FBI helped find the girl.

  • Pope Francis 'walking into the unknown' as he risks his safety to keep Iraqi Christianity alive

    He has visited trouble spots around the world, from Azerbaijan and Colombia to Mozambique and Myanmar. On a trip to the Central African Republic, he became the first pope to enter an active war zone, while on the mean streets of Rio de Janeiro he gave his security staff conniptions by mingling with the crowds. But even for Pope Francis, who has shown himself to be unfazed by risks to his personal safety, an historic visit to Iraq this week will present acute challenges. The four-day trip, which begins on Friday, will be the first time a pope has visited Iraq. It is the only country with a Biblical history that has not been visited by a pontiff. Francis will visit Baghdad, Erbil and Qaraqosh as well as Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State terrorist network, and Ur, believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, who is revered by the three monotheistic religions – Islam, Judaism and Christianity. It is his first venture abroad in 15 months – several had to be cancelled last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the pope, renowned for his love of meeting ordinary people, is said to be itching to be back on the road. But the trip is fraught with risks. On Wednesday, just two days before Francis is due to board his plane in Rome, at least 10 rockets landed on an air base in western Iraq that hosts US, British and other coalition forces.

  • Review: Documentary 'Stray' tenderly captures the world of dogs on the streets of Istanbul

    Elizabeth Lo's humane documentary "Stray" captures canine life on the streets of Istanbul.

  • Jessica Simpson Smiles with Daughters Maxwell, 8½, and Birdie Mae, 23 Months, in Sweet Photo

    The mother of three also shares son Ace Knute with husband Eric Johnson

  • 'Pillar of the Community' Store Owner Fatally Shot in Utah

    Super Groceries, located at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., saw a man enter its premises around 11:50 p.m. and make conversation with owner Satnam Singh, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a gray Oakland Raiders hoodie, black gloves, black sweats (with white lettering on the left leg) and dark-colored shoes. On Tuesday, the Ogden Police Department announced that they have detained a “person of interest” in connection with the incident.

  • The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone

    A decade ago, Sakae Kato stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbours who fled the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. So far he has buried 23 cats in his garden, the most recent graves disturbed by wild boars that roam the depopulated community. Kato leaves food for feral cats in a storage shed he heats with a paraffin stove.

  • Dallas police officer charged with two counts of capital murder, department announces

    Officer Bryan Riser, who joined the department in 2008, is accused of directing a man to kidnap and murder two people in 2017.

  • Experts share 11 ways you could be confusing your dog, and how to stop

    From playing tug-of-war to scolding them, experts shared the simple ways you're confusing your dog, and how to make your pet feel better.