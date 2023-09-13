Woman started fire in O.C. Target as distraction to steal baby formula, police say

A 40-year-old woman started a fire in a Target store in Buena Park as a distraction so she could steal baby formula, according to police.

Buena Park police and Orange County firefighters responded to a report of a fire inside a Target store at 7530 Orangethorpe Ave. the evening of Sept. 5. and found flames in a clothing area. Arson investigators and police determined that the fire was set so a person could steal baby formula, the Buena Park Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Cynthia Torres was arrested Tuesday on suspicion she set the fire. The investigation is ongoing, and it's unclear whether Torres is accused of stealing the formula for use or as part of a retail theft scheme to resell the product.

The fire caused $500,000 in damage to the Target store's building and $1 million in damage to products, primarily due to smoke and water damage, authorities said.

Video footage from OnScene.TV shows flames spreading over racks of children's clothes. A person tries to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher as smoke spreads across the store.

Orange County jail records show that Torres is in custody at Central Women's Jail in Santa Ana. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, and her bail has been set at $250,000.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.