Woman stashes drugs in front of child

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·1 min read

Sep. 8—WESTWOOD — Deputies said an Ashland woman stashed a meth rock in front of a 7-year-old child on Sunday when she was pulled over.

Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General on Wheatley Road Sunday evening for reports of a possible DUI in progress, according to a criminal citation. When deputies stopped the white bench-seat pickup truck, they saw the passenger — 27-year-old Darianne M. Short — shove a Walmart bag in the center of the vehicle, directly in front of the child, records show.

Inside the plastic sack, deputies found a pack of Marlboro blacks, which contained a meth rock, records show.

The citation states the meth was "within reach of the child and could have resulted in death or life-threatening reaction of the child had (he) come in contact with it."

Both the driver and Short denied ownership of the drug, as well as some prescription pills found inside a purse, records show.

Deputies charged Short after determining she was in the vicinity of where the drugs were found, records show.

Short is sitting at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond. She's been charged with first-offense possession of meth, illegal possession of a legend drug and endangering the welfare of a minor.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

