Woman steals Amazon work van because she 'just needed to get back to San Jose'

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman stole an Amazon delivery van in Palo Alto because she "just needed to get back to San Jose," Palo Alto police said.

The incident occurred Thursday around 3:35 p.m. in the 400 block of West Charleston Road when an Amazon driver left the car parked with the keys in the ignition and the engine running while making a delivery.

Detectives coordinating with Amazon dispatchers tracked the stolen van to an Amazon facility in the 900 block of McLaughlin Ave. in San Jose. There, the alleged thief, identified as 36-year-old Elena Flores, was taken into custody without incident.

The driver, described as a man in his thirties, said he saw his work van driving away as it made a U-turn on West Charleston Road heading southbound on El Camino Real.

No packages were stolen and were accounted for. San Jose native Flores is not an Amazon employee and had told police she just needed to get back to San Jose, authorities said.

She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and charged with vehicle theft, a felony, and committing a felony while out on bail for a felony, another felony.