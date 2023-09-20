Woman steals ambulance, crashes it during high-speed police chase, Georgia deputies say

A woman is accused of stealing an ambulance and leading deputies on a high-speed chase down Interstate 75, deputies in Georgia say.

Now the 58-year-old, from Atlanta, faces multiple charges including fleeing and speeding in excess, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got a call around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, about an ambulance that was stolen out of Henry County, the department posted on Facebook. Authorities said they tried to stop the vehicle on State Route 401, better known as I-75, but the driver kept going.

She is accused of continuing south, reaching speeds of nearly 90 mph, as authorities tailed her during the more than 50-mile chase into Macon.

At one point, deputies set out a tire deflation device near mile marker 5 and blew two of the ambulance’s tires, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed, authorities said, then took off on foot.

A short chase ensued before deputies caught up with her, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Deputies didn’t release additional information, but said the woman will face additional charges in Henry County for allegedly stealing the ambulance.

