Woman steals cash after working hours at Riverdale Waffle House. Police say she wasn’t an employee

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from a Clayton County Waffle House after dressing like an employee.

Riverdale police said the theft happened on Dec. 12 around 7 p.m.

According to authorities, an unidentified woman began working at the Waffle House on Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Officials say after two hours of working, the woman was captured on surveillance video opening up the register and stealing an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or who can identify the woman is urged to contact Det. Mendoza at 770-996-3382.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Waffle House for comment.

