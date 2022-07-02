Woman steals her mom’s car, sells it for $500, police say

A woman was arrested after stealing her mother’s car and then selling the vehicle for just $500, according to the Covington Police Department.

Police said the mother went to walk her dog on March 6. When she returned to her home on Cottonwood Place in Covington, her 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was missing. Police began investigating and noticed the keys to the car were missing but couldn’t find any signs of forced entry into the home.

A little more than a month later, on April 24, Covington Police said a woman was pulled over driving the stolen Monte Carlo in Memphis at the intersection of North McLean and Poplar Avenue.

That woman was arrested by Memphis Police and then told Covington Police that her boyfriend had bought the car for $500 from an unknown woman.

An investigation revealed that the unknown woman who sold the car was Jessica Beloate, the victim’s daughter, Covington Police said.

Beloate denied any involvement in stealing the car, but evidence in the case resulted in the daughter being arrested and charged with theft of property over $1,000 and criminal simulation, Covington Police said.

