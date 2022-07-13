Woman steals money from doctor's office, police say

Jul. 13—A Windber woman faces criminal charges, accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the medical office where she was employed, authorities said.

Upper Yoder Township police charged Carol Jo Cinko, 48, of the 1900 block of Seanor Road, with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.

According to a complaint affidavit, an employee of Richard M. Kastelic and Associates, 322 Warren St., reported that money had been missing on several occasions between Jan. 4 and April 8.

A hidden camera was set up above the deposit box. Surveillance video allegedly showed someone taking a total of $1,158 from the deposit box money drawer, the affidavit said.

Cinko was terminated from her job as the front desk worker.

Cinko waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and was freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.