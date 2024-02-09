Woman steals over $100,000 in Veterans Affairs benefits meant for relative, feds say

A woman plans to forfeit more than $100,000 — the amount of Veterans Affairs benefits she’s accused of stealing from her family member.

The 48-year-old resident of Jacksonville, Florida has pleaded guilty to theft of government money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced in a Feb. 9 news release.

Her federal public defender, Waffa Hanania, declined a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The woman stole $103,820 in Veterans Affairs benefits paid to her relative, whom federal prosecutors describe as disabled, from December 2019 through April 2022, according to the attorney’s office.

While acting as a fiduciary for the benefits, she withdrew the money in cash from her family member’s account for “personal spending,” prosecutors said.

The woman was a civilian employee for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years, News4Jax reported.

In August 2023, the sheriff’s office said it suspended her without pay when she turned herself in that month, according to the outlet. She was arrested on a federal warrant.

The status of the woman’s employment is unclear. McClatchy News contacted the sheriff’s office on Feb. 9 for more information and didn’t receive an immediate response.

In pleading guilty, the woman agreed to forfeit $103,820, according to prosecutors.

“Today’s guilty plea sends a clear message that the VA OIG will vigorously investigate those who steal from vulnerable veterans who are unable to manage their financial affairs,” said special agent in charge David Spilker of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General’s southeast field office.

The woman faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said. Her sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled as of Feb. 9.

