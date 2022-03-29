Woman steals over $13K from dentist office where she worked, police say

Memphis Police took a bite out of crime by arresting a dental office employee who allegedly stole over $13,000 from her employer.

Police said 40-year-old Amber Nichols of Lakeland, Tennessee was working at a dentist’s office in Memphis in December of 2021 when she told her boss that she needed some time off to go to Chicago to deal with an embezzlement case with her husband.

The dentist told police that this request made her suspicious. So, she started going back over some of her records, a police affidavit reads.

While combing through those old records, the dentist said that she found fraudulent charges from October 2019 through August of 2021.

In all, those fraudulent charges cost the dental practice $13,147.84.

Nichols was arrested and charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

