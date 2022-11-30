Woman steals packages off of East Memphis porch, police say

Memphis Police are looking for a woman who took a package off of an East Memphis porch.

The porch pirate struck November 28, just a month before Christmas, according to Memphis Police.

Police said that a man got a notification that a package had arrived at his home on Phillips Road. Only, when he got home, there was no package to be found.

That’s because a woman found it first, grabbed it, got into a gold four-door Chevrolet Malibu and took off.

If you’ve seen this woman, Memphis Police urge you to call Sgt. McNairy with AFS GIB at 901-636-4402.

