Woman still missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say

A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say.

On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.

A man told them his wife had gone to sleep the night before around 8 p.m. and left the house that morning between 8:30 and 9 a.m. without him knowing, MPD said.

His wife, identified as Tanna Stevenson, left her eye glasses, cell phone, and medication at home.

The husband said the behavior is unlike Stevenson and that she was depressed about a family member’s death.

She does not have any mental diagnoses.

It is unknown what type of clothing she left wearing, MPD said.

Stevenson has braided hair, light complexion, and is 5′5″ with a thin build.

She is in a dark grey 2012 Nissan Maxima with TN tag 672-BBMM.

If you see her, contact Memphis Police.

