Woman stole $20,000 in goods from storage units in La Quinta, sheriff says

An Indio woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing around $20,000 worth of property from units at a self-storage facility in La Quinta, the sheriff's department said.

On Nov. 7, the burglary of several storage units at Extra Space Storage was reported to Riverside County sheriff's deputies, according to a press release. That facility is located along Adams Street just north of Highway 111. Investigators identified 44-year-old Cristina Rocha as a suspect.

Rocha was arrested in Coachella on Monday and booked into jail in Indio.

The next day, deputies searched a mobile home at the Arabian Mobile Park off Calhoun Street in Indio and found property that had been stolen from the units. The release did not say whether Rocha lived at the mobile home where the property was found.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Woman stole $20,000 in goods from La Quinta storage center, Riverside sheriff says