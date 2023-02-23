Woman stole $450K by pretending her mother-in-law was still alive, Clayton County prosecutors say

A Clayton County woman has been accused of stealing $450,000 in social security and retirement benefits by pretending her mother-in-law was still alive.

Federal prosecutors say Sandra Smith, 49, was her mother-in-law’s caretaker and handled her finances. In 2005, her mother-in-law began collecting retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration and the New York State Common Retirement Fund.

When she died in 2006, prosecutors say Smith did not report her death to either government agency and instead continued collecting the money on her behalf for nearly 15 years.

Prosecutors alleged that every month until early 2021, Smith removed the funds from her mother-in-law’s bank account almost as soon as they were deposited.

In total, Smith collected $194,351 from the SSA and $264,699.53 from the NYSCRS for a total of $459,050.53.

She reportedly admitted to authorities that she knew she was not entitled to the money.

Smith is facing 20 counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of theft of government funds.

