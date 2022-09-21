Woman who stole up to $500,000 from Berks social quarters sentenced to prison

Sep. 21—A former bar manager and officer of the Shillington Social Quarters has been sentenced to Berks County Prison for stealing up to $500,000 from the club.

Vycky Macri, 51, of the 1100 block of Hickory Lane, Exeter Township, was convicted by a Berks County jury this month of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and related charges.

On Tuesday she was sentenced to 364 days to 729 days in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Judge Paul M. Yatron ordered her to pay $150,000 to the Shillington Social Quarters and prohibited her from holding a position in any civic, fraternal or social organization.

She had been free on bail since she was charged in 2020 and was taken into custody from court after her sentencing.

Following her trial before Yatron, the jury had found that Macri stole between $100,000 and $500,000 during her six-year tenure with the establishment.

Investigators believed Macri stole more than $1 million from small games of chance revenue and more from the bar, though due to missing records they couldn't determine the exact amount, according to court documents.

The investigation began in February 2020 after county detectives received a complaint about the discovery of financial irregularities involving a significant amount of money at the social quarters, an independent organization.

According to investigators:

Macri had been affiliated with the social quarters since 2008. During her tenure, she served as bar manager, secretary and trustee for more than six years. She was entrusted to oversee the operation, maintain and reconcile financial records, perform an audit of the cash and make timely bank deposits.

Detectives interviewed people associated with the group and obtained records from financial institutions, vendors and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The detectives learned that the club at 38 S. Sterley St. had been operating without a valid liquor license since March 2019. They said Macri was responsible for obtaining the license.

Detectives then set to work examining financial records from the previous five years. They found that from 2015 through February 2020 the bank deposits totaled $311,381. During the same time frame, the social quarters reported bar sales of $293,839 to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. The net difference was $17,542.

A review of purchase records provided by the vendor who supplied the social quarters with small games of chance found an estimated $1.1 million of income should have been generated along with the bar sales.

Based on the results of the investigation, detectives found the social quarters suffered a financial loss of about $1 million.

Witnesses said they knew Macri to be an avid gambler at casinos.

For at least a portion of the time that she was bar manager and treasurer, the club also was operating without a current liquor license or gambling license.