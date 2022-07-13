Woman stole $52K in watches, items from man she met at Fort Lauderdale bar, police say

After a night out with a red-headed woman he met at a Fort Lauderdale bar, a man woke up the next day, alone, and missing thousands of dollars worth of watches, cash and other items.

Stolen: Two designer watches, an iPhone Pro 12, his wallet and $1,000 in cash.

In total, Fort Lauderdale police say his night of fun last month on East Las Olas Boulevard cost him about $52,500 worth of valuables.

Police didn’t say what type of watches were stolen but the man, identified on TV news as Bobby Scali, told Local10 the woman stole the $40,000 Rolex he was wearing at the time and a $10,000 Breitling watch. He said the wallet was a Louis Vuitton.

Detectives are now asking for help in identifying the woman behind the grand theft, who they believe is 5’4, weighs about 120 pounds and has red shoulder-length hair. She may also have a neck tattoo.

Newly released surveillance video shows the pair holding hands as they walk out of a garage and later into Scali’s apartment building around 1:30 a.m. About two hours later, the woman is seen walking out of the apartment complex, alone.

Police are asking for help in identifying this woman. Detectives say she went home with a man after a night out on town in Fort Lauderdale and took off with about $52,500 worth of watches and other valuables.

Scali told TV news stations he met the woman while at a bar with friends on Las Olas Boulevard. He told WSVN he was drugged, and had so many drugs in his body that doctors said he could have died. He said he doesn’t remember returning home with the woman.

“Next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment almost paralyzed. I couldn’t really feel my legs, couldn’t talk,” he told WSVN.

A toxicology report showed several drugs were in his body, including GHB, a date rape drug, according to NBC6.

Seduce and steal crimes have happened before in South Florida. In April, a man went home with a woman he met at a nightclub and woke up alone inside his luxurious Miami condo to find his $200,000 watch collection missing.

In 2020, a night of flirting at a Broward casino ended with a man drugged in his hotel room and out of $9,000 cash. In 2018, a man told police he was drugged at gunpoint by two women he took home from the club. Police said they stole more than $200,000 in chains, bracelets and watches. And in 2016, a Colombian woman was arrested on charges of stealing jewelry and cash from tourists after seducing them. A similar crime happened in Hollywood..

Anyone with information that can help police find the woman involved in this Fort Lauderdale crime is asked to call Detective Erik Kirtman at 954-828-6070.