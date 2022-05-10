Woman stole ambulance, led Garland officers in a chase with lights, siren, police say

A 34-year-old woman stole an ambulance from a hospital in Dallas on Sunday and later drove over lawns as she led officers in a chase in Garland, police said.

Kimberly Fouty of Austin was believed to be under the influence of an illicit narcotic, Garland police said.

Fouty is accused of stealing a Wilmer Fire Department ambulance at Baylor Hospital that police began to pursue about 5 p.m. when it struck another vehicle in the 400 block of Sonora Road in Garland and did not stop.

Fouty turned on the ambulance overhead lights and sirens and led officers in the chase during which she drove erratically through a residential area and damaged property, police said.

Fouty eventually drove through a metal guardrail in the 2400 block of Rowlett Road and the ambulance became disabled, police said. Officers took her into custody.

She was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third instance of driving white intoxicated, evading arrest and detention and failure to stop and leave identification.