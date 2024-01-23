Woman stole car with 2 children inside, fled from officers: Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly stealing a car with two kids inside, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities responded to the 6800 block of North Interstate Avenue around 2:45 p.m. after receiving the report.

“Officers determined the children’s father left his vehicle running while he went into a business in the area. As the father was returning to the vehicle, he noticed a woman jumping into the driver’s seat. The father attempted to stop the theft, but the woman accelerated away from the scene with the two children in the back of the vehicle. The father suffered minor injuries to his hand,” PPB said.

A Portland carjacking suspect was arrested on I-5 near the NE 134th Street exit in Vancouver, January 22, 2024 (PPB)

According to authorities, the children ages 9 and 11, jumped out of the vehicle while it was at a stoplight in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. The kids were able to flag down a driver passing by, who called 911, police said, which allowed the children to be taken to be reunited with their family, officials said.

The suspect vehicle was eventually spotted by police in North Portland a short time later, which is when a chase ensued on I-5 North into Washington.

“With the help of several partner agencies, the vehicle was stopped just south of the Northeast 134th Street exit and the suspect was taken into custody,” PPB said.

Police say the suspect will be identified once she is booked in jail.

